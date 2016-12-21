Thanks for the calories; New York Cit...

Thanks for the calories; New York City's Carnegie Deli closes after 79 years

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat to tourists, theater patrons and workaday New Yorkers, the Carnegie Delicatessen will slice its last ridiculously oversized sandwich on Friday. Fans lined up all week for a last bite at the restaurant, which got a star turn in Woody Allen's 1984 film "Broadway Danny Rose" and remained a stop until the end for out-of-towners looking for the classic New York deli experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr Sorry Hill 276
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 4 hr USA R0CKS 426
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 hr Answer 61,765
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... Dec 27 Rink a Dink a DO 2
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... Dec 25 2 many 1
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec 22 oy vey such an ally 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,131 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,816

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC