SiriusXM to give Baldwin, 2 Dope Queens podcasts radio home

The satellite giant SiriusXM is giving a radio home to several popular podcasts, picking up 11 programs produced by New York's WNYC Studios, including Alec Baldwin's "Here's the Thing" and the irreverent "2 Dope Queens." Starting Jan. 9, the programs will air on SiriusXM's Insight channel, a news-talk station that frequently has a comic bent.

