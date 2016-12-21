Reviving the reputation of British cuisine
Daily Meal's Colman Andrews speaks at a special screening and Q&A with Daniele Mazet-Delpeuch in partnership with Daily Meal at Dolby 88 Theater in 2013 in New York City. The award-winning food writer's latest book is "The British Table."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|21 min
|George
|278
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|1 hr
|Western
|429
|Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr...
|12 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|service
|61,766
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Dec 27
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Dec 25
|2 many
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC