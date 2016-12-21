Race to save rare breed of pig hinges...

Race to save rare breed of pig hinges on eating them

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Susan Frank and her dogs spend their days shepherding hairy, black pigs with names like Bacon, Pork Chop and Yummy around a chunk of Maine woods. Her farm, which raises and fattens the rare American mulefoot hogs for slaughter, is essential to their survival, she believes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr Sorry Hill 225
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 3 hr Nurse Suzie 403
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 14 hr hudson 61,754
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... Tue Rink a Dink a DO 2
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... Dec 25 2 many 1
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec 22 oy vey such an ally 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC