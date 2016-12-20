Police evacuating Trump Tower in New York over suspicious package
Police have rushed people out of the lobby of Trump Tower while they investigate a report of a suspicious package. President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
