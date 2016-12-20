Police evacuating Trump Tower in New ...

Police evacuating Trump Tower in New York over suspicious package

Police have rushed people out of the lobby of Trump Tower while they investigate a report of a suspicious package. President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

