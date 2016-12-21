Officer who helped support families o...

Officer who helped support families of Shoreham air crash honoured

A Sussex Police officer who has helped families affected by disasters including 9/11, the 7/7 bombings and the Shoreham air crash has been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list. Detective Constable Louise Pye has been awarded with the Queen's Police Medal for her services over the past three decades.

