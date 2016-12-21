NYSDOH: Influenza is Prevalent in New York State
December 28, 2016 - New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker today declared influenza prevalent in New York State. With this declaration, health care workers who are not vaccinated against influenza must now wear surgical or procedure masks in areas where patients are typically present.
