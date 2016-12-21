NJ Transit's plan to get you to and f...

NJ Transit's plan to get you to and from New York on New Year's Eve

The 2017 New Year's Eve ball rests at the top of a building overlooking Times Square, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 27. The dropping of the ball has been a tradition in Times Square since 1907. Going to watch the ball drop in Times Square to ring in 2017? NJ Transit is running extra bus and rail service to get you to and from the festivities.

