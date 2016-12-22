New Yorkers Get Peek at New Second Avenue Subway Station
New Yorkers got their first up-close look at the long-awaited Second Avenue subway line. Governor Cuomo hosted an underground open house, allowing local residents to visit one of the new stations.
