New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection
Authorities say rapper Troy Ave has been hospitalized after he was shot twice while sitting in his car at a Brooklyn intersection. Attorney Scott Lemon says his client, whose real name is Roland Collins, was on his way to visit family when he was shot two times Sunday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|44 min
|spud
|191
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|4 hr
|Squach
|375
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|6 hr
|nice
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|confucious
|61,741
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Sun
|2 many
|1
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC