New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection

16 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Authorities say rapper Troy Ave has been hospitalized after he was shot twice while sitting in his car at a Brooklyn intersection. Attorney Scott Lemon says his client, whose real name is Roland Collins, was on his way to visit family when he was shot two times Sunday evening.

