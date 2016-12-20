New York Police May Have Botched Evidence In Murder Of Stamford Man
New York police may have obtained evidence that will be inadmissible in court in connection with the death of a Stamford man last month, according to a report in the New York Daily News. James Rackover, 25, of Manhattan and Lawrence Dillone, 28, of Jersey City, N.J., pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the death of Joey Communale, 26, of Stamford.
