New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in T...

New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Confetti fell, fireworks boomed and TV cameras rolled as a massive crowd in Times Square said goodbye to a dizzying year dominated by a bitter presidential election and gave a full-throated cheer to the prospect of a better 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 45 min Squach 443
News Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in... 46 min HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 52 min Heart9634 285
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr service 61,769
News What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr... 21 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... Dec 27 Rink a Dink a DO 2
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... Dec 25 2 many 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,520,775

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC