New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square
Confetti fell, fireworks boomed and TV cameras rolled as a massive crowd in Times Square said goodbye to a dizzying year dominated by a bitter presidential election and gave a full-throated cheer to the prospect of a better 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|45 min
|Squach
|443
|Bronx pol's Democrat group to push for boost in...
|46 min
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|52 min
|Heart9634
|285
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|service
|61,769
|What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr...
|21 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Dec 27
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Dec 25
|2 many
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC