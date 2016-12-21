'Murderer' in the mosque: Berlin terror attack suspect 'caught on...

Lawyer who was thrown off a JetBlue flight for accosting Ivanka Trump and screaming at her and her family flees the airport as she is switched to a private jet by Secret Service after nasty clash Nevada gunman who stalked and executed mom-of-four outside her home after trivial road rage argument SOBS as he is jailed for life Suspect is arrested for shooting dead three-year-old boy in horror road rage attack because the child's grandmother was 'driving too slowly' Defensive Donald Trump hits out at stars for refusing to perform at his inauguration - saying he only wants 'the people' to attend anyway Texas man, who told police he came home to find his wife and baby son's throats slit, is arrested for murder after he was stopped speeding 'to Las Vegas with condoms in his pocket' Which personality type are YOU? Quiz claims there are just eight different categories in the world - and your ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.