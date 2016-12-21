More than 12,000 Seniors and Disabled New Yorkers Could Get Rent Rollbacks

More than 12,000 seniors and disabled New Yorkers could be eligible for retroactive rent rollbacks and rebates if they were wrongfully terminated from the city's rent freeze program, according to the legal team that filed a class action lawsuit against the city's Department of Finance. The Finance Department is expected to send letters to these individuals in early 2017 stating that they may be entitled to a rent reduction and credit, said Donna Dougherty, of JASA , a nonprofit that serves seniors across the city.

