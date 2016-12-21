Man charged with false unemployment claims in 3 states
A California man has been charged with setting up fake businesses in three states, then using names taken from temporary visas issued to student visitors on a cultural exchange to obtain more than $355,000 in... A California man has been charged with setting up fake businesses in three states, then using names taken from temporary visas issued to student visitors on a cultural exchange to obtain more than $355,000 in unemployment... A federal judge quickly has denied a request to delay a competency hearing for the white man facing a possible death sentence in the killing of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Sorry Hill
|251
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|anonymous
|61,760
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|3 hr
|STINKCAT
|417
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Dec 27
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Dec 25
|2 many
|1
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC