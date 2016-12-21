Lin-Manuel Miranda named AP Entertainer of the year

Miranda, who was everywhere in popular culture this year, was named The Associa... . FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo Columbia University President Lee Bollinger, left, reaches out to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was recognized for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for "Hamilton," during the Pulitzer Prize aw... NEW YORK - Winning a Pulitzer Prize and a clutch of Tony Awards in a single one year would be enough for anyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.