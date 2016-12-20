It's a 'Doggy-dog World,' and More of...

It's a 'Doggy-dog World,' and More of the Best New Yorker Spelling Errors

14 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Number 71: "End trails," by Roz Chast , a fun collection of unintentionally meaningful spelling errors that began when Menaker happened across the sentence: "The zebras were grazing on the African svelte." Illustrated by Chast, the collection includes mistakes such as "for all intensive purposes" and "doggy-dog world."

