It's a 'Doggy-dog World,' and More of the Best New Yorker Spelling Errors
Number 71: "End trails," by Roz Chast , a fun collection of unintentionally meaningful spelling errors that began when Menaker happened across the sentence: "The zebras were grazing on the African svelte." Illustrated by Chast, the collection includes mistakes such as "for all intensive purposes" and "doggy-dog world."
