In New York, Activists Prepare Bystanders To Take Action Against Harassment
If you see a bias-based attack at a subway station, do you know how to intervene? Activists in New York City are preparing people with tips like engaging the victim and distracting the harasser. It's something some activists are preparing some New Yorkers to be ready for, as reports of hate crimes in the city have increased since the election of Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|15 min
|Cuddles591
|181
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|1 hr
|Sparkz248
|2
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Anon
|61,738
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|Fri
|Cat Lover
|374
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|Mark-Viverito to Cuomo: Shield undocumented imm...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|6
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC