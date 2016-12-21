Hours early, New Year's revelers fill...

Hours early, New Year's revelers fill Times Square

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Visitors to Times Square take photos as technicians prepare a stage that will be used in the New Years celebration, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in New York's Times Square. Visitors to Times Square take photos as technicians prepare a stage that will be used in the New Years celebration, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in New York's Times Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's their angle? Breaking down the Putin, Tr... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr service 61,766
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr Sorry Hill 276
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 9 hr USA R0CKS 426
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... Dec 27 Rink a Dink a DO 2
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... Dec 25 2 many 1
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,584 • Total comments across all topics: 277,500,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC