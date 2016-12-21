Highlights from the Year in New Yorke...

Highlights from the Year in New Yorker Photography

This year, Graeme Mitchell photographed a frail but still dashing Leonard Cohen in his home just months before his death, and Pari Dukovic captured Simone Biles in midair not long before she took home four Olympic golds. Katy Grannan travelled the United States to meet and photograph twenty Americans voting for the very first time in the 2016 Presidential election; Philip Montgomery documented candidates on the campaign trail and at the National Conventions; and Moises Saman photographed Iraqi civilians fighting for their survival on the border of territory.

