Garbage trucks to block possible Times Square truck attacks
Massive 20-ton sanitation trucks, weighted with an extra 15 tons of sand, will surround the iconic New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, officials said Thursday, describing a security measure meant to stop deadly truck-driving attacks into crowds like those in Germany and France. The placement of the 65 trucks, along with 100 patrol cars, at intersections surrounding Times Square is a new element to an already heavily policed event that will include 7,000 officers, specially armed counterterrorism units and bomb-sniffing dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|47 min
|LOCK HIM UP
|241
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|4 hr
|Squach
|415
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Organ boy
|61,759
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Dec 27
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Dec 25
|2 many
|1
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC