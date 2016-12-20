Cuomo to Take Inaugural Second Avenue...

Cuomo to Take Inaugural Second Avenue Subway Ride on New Year's Eve

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and MTA Chairman and CEO Tom Prendergast will be the Second Avenue subway line's first riders during an inaugural New Year's Eve ride. Cuomo and Prendergast will board the train at the 72nd Street station at 10:30 p.m., and stop at the line's two other new stations at 86th and 96th Streets, the governor's office announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Morton 61,752
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... 3 hr Rink a Dink a DO 2
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 3 hr STINKCAT 382
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 4 hr PolakPotrafi 208
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... Sun 2 many 1
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec 22 oy vey such an ally 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,650

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC