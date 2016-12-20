Cuomo to Take Inaugural Second Avenue Subway Ride on New Year's Eve
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and MTA Chairman and CEO Tom Prendergast will be the Second Avenue subway line's first riders during an inaugural New Year's Eve ride. Cuomo and Prendergast will board the train at the 72nd Street station at 10:30 p.m., and stop at the line's two other new stations at 86th and 96th Streets, the governor's office announced.
