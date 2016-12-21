Convicted music producer wins right to seek lower sentence for fraud

A former music producer who once worked with the likes of Whitney Houston and Kenny G, won the right on Monday from a U.S. appeals court to ask for a reduction in his 10-year prison sentence for a multimillion-dollar fraud. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld the 2014 conviction of Charles Huggins, who a jury found guilty on wire fraud and conspiracy counts.

