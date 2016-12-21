Brazilian companies to pay combined $...

Brazilian companies to pay combined $3.5B in bribery case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht and major petrochemical company Braskem have agreed to pay a combined penalty of at least $3.5 billion to settle allegations that they bribed government officials in a dozen countries around the world, U.S. authorities said Wednesday. The Brazilian corporations admitted to paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes, money that law enforcement officials say was authorized at the highest corporate levels and was concealed through shell companies and offshore entities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr PolakPotrafi 179
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 13 hr Obvious 61,737
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... Fri Cat Lover 374
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec 22 oy vey such an ally 1
News Mark-Viverito to Cuomo: Shield undocumented imm... Dec 20 spytheweb 6
News NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick... Dec 20 mother teresa 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,241

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC