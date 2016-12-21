Berlin Terror Attack Suspect Shot Dead in Milan
Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti confirmed at a Friday morning press conference that the person shot dead by Italian Police is "beyond any shadow of a doubt," Anis Amri. Minniti said that police stopped Amri near a train station in the Sesto San Giovani area of Milan in a routine check.
