AskTheMayor: Getting New Yorkers Health Insurance, Security Post-Berlin Attack and More

Mayor Bill de Blasio attends the Town Hall Meeting with Council Member Mark Levine held at the Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School in Manhattan on Thursday evening, December 15th, 2016. Bill de Blasio , Mayor of New York City, takes calls from listeners and discusses this week in NYC, including a new initiative to sign up New Yorkers for Obamacare ahead of the Trump presidency, security after the Berlin holiday market attack and responds to his first contender in the 2017 mayoral race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.