America's death penalty is at a crossroads

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.But according... Senate Republicans refused to give President Obama's pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Scalia even the courtesy of a... Where does capital punishment stand in America? On one hand, there have been a number of important advances on the anti-death penalty front. Executions dropped to a 25-year low this year, falling from 28 killed last year to 20 in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.