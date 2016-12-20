2016 celebrity deaths: A year of great loss
Prince and Glen Frey, Harper Lee and Elie Wiesel, John Glenn and too many others - 2016 was savage in its taking of talented people. From the music industry to screen stars and sports legends, if it feels like a large number of celebrities died in 2016, it's true.
