Winds fan 2 Nevada wildfires burning in rugged terrain
Firefighters on Tuesday were battling two wildfires in difficult-to-access areas of northern Nevada where grass and sage were providing plenty of fuel. The fires, which started Monday west of Reno, have expanded due to consistent winds that are fanning the flames.
