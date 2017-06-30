Wind-driven Nevada wildfire destroys home as owners flee

A wind-driven wildfire that had prompted warnings for about 500 people to evacuate charred one sprawling property in a rural northern Nevada community, a fire official said Thursday. No residents were injured, but several firefighters narrowly escaped flames when the nearly 5.5 square mile blaze reversed course Wednesday afternoon and headed again toward homes in the Palomino Valley, Truckee Meadows Fire Chief Charles Moore said.

