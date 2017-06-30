Titus still mulling U.S. Senate run, setting up potential primary battle with Rosen

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Las Vegas, said Wednesday that she has not ruled out a run for the U.S. Senate in 2018, even though former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid is backing another Democratic candidate. Reid, who retired at the end of 2016, reportedly supports U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen as the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.