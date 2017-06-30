Jay Bloom of the Las Vegas Citizen's ...

Jay Bloom of the Las Vegas Citizen's Review Board

2 hrs ago

Jay Bloom of the Las Vegas Citizen's Review Board answers a question for the crowd during the local chapter of the NAACP sponsors an info session and discussion on Nevada's legal process when someone is killed held at West Prep Academy on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Chicago, IL

