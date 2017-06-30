New Laws Take Effect In Nevada
Nevada's two-year state spending plan and more than 300 other laws are taking effect this weekend alongside the launch of recreational marijuana sales. Drivers now face misdemeanor charges if they drive below the speed limit in the far-left lane on freeways, or fail to slow down or change lanes to safely avoid state Department of Transportation vehicles.
