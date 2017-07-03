Nevada's new pot business is up and r...

Nevada's new pot business is up and running. But stores worry about supply

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: CNN

Nevada has become the fifth state to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana, but a battle with state liquor distributors could cause some stores to run out of pot. The new marijuana law, implemented on Saturday, contains a requirement that only Nevada's alcohol distributors can legally transport the product from cultivators to stores, known as dispensaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Jul 2 No one 20
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Jun 22 Vickisgift 27
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun '17 Flyboy 20
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May '17 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May '17 Humanspirit 1
Earlier this week May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC