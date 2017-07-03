Nevada's new pot business is up and running. But stores worry about supply
Nevada has become the fifth state to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana, but a battle with state liquor distributors could cause some stores to run out of pot. The new marijuana law, implemented on Saturday, contains a requirement that only Nevada's alcohol distributors can legally transport the product from cultivators to stores, known as dispensaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Jul 2
|No one
|20
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jun 22
|Vickisgift
|27
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun '17
|Flyboy
|20
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May '17
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Earlier this week
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC