Nevada senator has most vulnerable Se...

Nevada senator has most vulnerable Senate seat in 2018 midterm election

6 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller has found plenty of reasons this year to break ranks with fellow Republicans - including President Trump . On everything from President Trump 's budget to the Obamacare repeal to the ultimate parochial issue of the federal government's plans for a nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain - the classic parochial issue for a Nevada politician - Mr. Heller has balked at his party leaders' plans.

Chicago, IL

