Nevada senator has most vulnerable Senate seat in 2018 midterm election

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller has found plenty of reasons this year to break ranks with fellow Republicans - including President Trump . On everything from President Trump 's budget to the Obamacare repeal to the ultimate parochial issue of the federal government's plans for a nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain - the classic parochial issue for a Nevada politician - Mr. Heller has balked at his party leaders' plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.