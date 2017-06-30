Nevada senator has most vulnerable Senate seat in 2018 midterm election
Nevada Sen. Dean Heller has found plenty of reasons this year to break ranks with fellow Republicans - including President Trump . On everything from President Trump 's budget to the Obamacare repeal to the ultimate parochial issue of the federal government's plans for a nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain - the classic parochial issue for a Nevada politician - Mr. Heller has balked at his party leaders' plans.
