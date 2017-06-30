Nevada Rep. Rosen Announces She'll Run Against Sen. Heller in Election
Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen announced on Thursday that she will run against incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller in the 2018 election. The Democrat has worked as a computer programmer, software designer and president of a Henderson synagogue until seeking office in 2016.
