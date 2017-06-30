Nevada marijuana dispensaries make millions in first few days
The state of Nevada stands to make about a million dollars in tax revenue from just the first few days of retail marijuana sales, according to preliminary sales figures announced Wednesday by the Nevada Dispensary Association . Nevadans voted last November to legalize marijuana, and state regulators had authorized a total of 44 dispensaries to sell recreational pot by the time the law took effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 1. "Based on our sales and my conversations with other businesses, I believe there were at least three to five million dollars in sales over the weekend," dispensary association director Riana Durrett said Wednesday.
