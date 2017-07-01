Nevada Man's Conviction of Police Dog...

Nevada Man's Conviction of Police Dog Interference Upheld

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Tourists, Locals Buy Nevada's Legal Recreational Marijuana Tourists and locals alike were among the more than 100 people waiting in line at one Las Vegas-area dispensary Saturday as Nevada became the latest state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 1 hr No one 20
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Jun 22 Vickisgift 27
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May '17 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May '17 Humanspirit 1
Earlier this week May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 282,181,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC