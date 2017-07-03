Nevada Couple Gets Married Inside Marijuana-Growing Facility
Nevada Couple Gets Married Inside Marijuana-Growing Facility Mark Balfe-Taylor donned a bud of marijuana as a pocket square as he and his new wife, Anna Balfe-Taylor, became married inside the supplier of one of Las Vegas' largest marijuana dispensaries. Authorities: Fireworks May Have Sparked House Fire Authorities say fireworks may be to blame for a house fire that drove a family of four from their Las Vegas home.
