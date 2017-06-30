NDOT Announces Road Closures/Lane Shi...

NDOT Announces Road Closures/Lane Shifts for Glendale Avenue Reconstruction

19 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Beginning July 7, lane and intersection closures will shift as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's Glendale Avenue reconstruction project. The following changes are scheduled to take place by Friday on Glendale Avenue between East McCarran Boulevard and Galletti Way: Traffic currently travels through the Glendale Avenue road work zone on the south side of the road, with one lane open in each direction.

