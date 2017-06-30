Midnight marijuana: Nevada celebrates...

Midnight marijuana: Nevada celebrates first legal sales

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A sense of jubilee was in the air midnight Saturday at Nevada marijuana dispensaries, and so too was the occasional whiff of the state's newest cash crop. Hundreds of Nevadans stood in line, waiting for the doors to open to two marijuana dispensaries in Reno -- BlA1 4m and Sierra Wellness Connection -- some of the first dispensaries in the state to sell recreational marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Jun 22 Vickisgift 27
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May '17 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May '17 Humanspirit 1
Earlier this week May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,031 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC