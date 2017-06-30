Midnight marijuana: Nevada celebrates first legal sales
A sense of jubilee was in the air midnight Saturday at Nevada marijuana dispensaries, and so too was the occasional whiff of the state's newest cash crop. Hundreds of Nevadans stood in line, waiting for the doors to open to two marijuana dispensaries in Reno -- BlA1 4m and Sierra Wellness Connection -- some of the first dispensaries in the state to sell recreational marijuana.
