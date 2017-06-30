How 2 medical students rewrote Nevada's DUI laws on pot
Graham Lambert, left, and Charles Cullison, both student doctors at Touro University, at the university campus in Henderson, Thursday, June 29, 2017. @gabriellaangojo Graham Lambert, left, and Charles Cullison, both student doctors at Touro University, at the university campus in Henderson, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Sun
|No one
|20
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jun 22
|Vickisgift
|27
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun 2
|Flyboy
|20
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May '17
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Earlier this week
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC