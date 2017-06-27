Vegas A Big 4th Of July Destination
Heavy traffic is expected in the Las Vegas area during Fourth of July weekend. About 200,000 additional motorists are expected to join everyday commuters on local roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jun 22
|Vickisgift
|27
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun 2
|Flyboy
|20
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May '17
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Earlier this week
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC