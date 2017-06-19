U.S. 95 lanes to shift for 'Big Squeeze' work
Traffic flows smoothly on the first morning of The Big Squeeze lane closures related to Project Neon, a $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Drivers on northbound U.S. 95 will be shifted to the outside lanes between Rancho Drive and the Spaghetti Bowl through mid-September, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
