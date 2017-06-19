Tropicana Las Vegas raises $40K for T...

Tropicana Las Vegas raises $40K for Three Square Food Bank

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: RGT Online

On Friday evening, Tropicana Las Vegas celebrated the kick-off of the 11th annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week with its 'Summer Cookout featuring Robert Irvine & Friends' presented by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. The iconic property partnered with Three Square Food Bank to host a summer camp-inspired affair for adults and raised $40,000, allowing Three Square to provide more than 120,000 meals to food insecure residents of Southern Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RGT Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) May 31 Sambo74 26
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May 21 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May 20 Humanspirit 1
Earlier this week May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,248 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC