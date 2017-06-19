Tropicana Las Vegas raises $40K for Three Square Food Bank

On Friday evening, Tropicana Las Vegas celebrated the kick-off of the 11th annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week with its 'Summer Cookout featuring Robert Irvine & Friends' presented by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. The iconic property partnered with Three Square Food Bank to host a summer camp-inspired affair for adults and raised $40,000, allowing Three Square to provide more than 120,000 meals to food insecure residents of Southern Nevada.

