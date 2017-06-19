Trailblazing Nevada attorney speaks t...

Trailblazing Nevada attorney speaks to women in politics and the state's big challenges

Former three-term Nevada Attorney General Frankie Sue Del Papa was the state's first female AG and secretary of state. She ran for governor in 1998 and for the U.S. Senate in 1999, dropping out of both races for a lack of campaign funds - a big issue she says female politicians face.

