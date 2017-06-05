The Latest: Red flag warning for Neva...

The Latest: Red flag warning for Nevada fire threat

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a red-flag warning for much of western Nevada due to windy conditions that will increase the threat of wildfires over the next few days. The warning effective at 3 p.m. Wednesday stretches from the California line near Reno to south of Hawthorne and as far north and east as Winnemucca.

