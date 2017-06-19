The Latest: Nevada says determined to meet July 1 deadline

The Latest on the legal battle over the licensing of marijuana businesses necessary for existing medical dispensaries to begin selling pot for recreational use on July 1 : Nevada's marijuana regulators remain determined to launch the state's first sales of recreational pot at existing medical dispensaries on July 1. But they acknowledge they aren't sure that will happen after a judge extended a temporary order Tuesday preventing the state from issuing distribution licenses to existing marijuana businesses.

