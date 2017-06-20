The Dark Side Of The Sun: Nevada Gives In to Solar Bullies
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval is a man whose instinct for political self-preservation exceeds his intestinal fortitude in the face of bullies. Having endured years of body blows inflicted by an army of lobbyists dispatched by California-based billionaires, the governor signed legislation, on June 15, re-instating an antiquated relic which serves as a crutch to the ailing solar rooftop leasing industry: retail-rate net metering.
