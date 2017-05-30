Superintendent Says WCSD Budget Short...

Superintendent Says WCSD Budget Shortfall Bigger Than Expected

15 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The Washoe County School District's budget could now be short at least $6.6 million each year over the next two years due to a funding formula outlined in Nevada Senate Bill 544. Superintendent Traci Davis says WCSD has already presented two balanced budgets to the Department of Taxation based on funding formulas provided by the Nevada Department of Education.

Read more at KTVN Reno.

