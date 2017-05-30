Superintendent Says WCSD Budget Shortfall Bigger Than Expected
The Washoe County School District's budget could now be short at least $6.6 million each year over the next two years due to a funding formula outlined in Nevada Senate Bill 544. Superintendent Traci Davis says WCSD has already presented two balanced budgets to the Department of Taxation based on funding formulas provided by the Nevada Department of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|7 hr
|Flyboy
|20
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|May 31
|Sambo74
|26
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May 21
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May 20
|Grief Counselor
|3
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC